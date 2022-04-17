Menu
Jewel B. Armstrong
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Jewel B. Armstrong

December 19, 1933 - April 14, 2022

MARION, Va.

Jewel B. Armstrong, age 88, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va.

Jewel was born December 19, 1933, in Marion, Va. She graduated from Marion High School in 1952 and married the love of her life Bob, in 1953. She was a member of Stone Memorial Presbyterian Church and worked for Lincoln Industries in Marion and for Farm Credit in Pulaski until the birth of her children. Jewell worked as a homemaker until 1969, when she was employed by the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office. She retired in 1980 and enjoyed life on the farm with Bob until his death in 1989.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Junior Armstrong; mother, Lydia Greer White; father, James Lester Baker; brothers, James Ralph Baker and Paul Elwin Baker; and sister, Patricia White Stephens.

Jewel is survived by her daughter, Teri Armstrong VanDyke of Boone, N.C.; son, Greg Armstrong and wife, Deborah, of Marion, Va.; brother, J.L. Baker and wife, Opal, of Easley, S.C.; sisters-in-law, Jenny Baker of Charleston, S.C., and Frances Baker of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren, Brandi Blevins of Chilhowie, Va.; great-grandchildren, Alisha Kestner, Myla Heath and Braydon Kestner, all of Chilhowie, Va.; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Blake Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in Rosewood Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jewel's name may be made to Stone Memorial Presbyterian Church, c/o Steve Tilson, 763 McIntyre Lane, Atkins, VA 24311, the American Heart Association, Virginia Chapter, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216, or the American Cancer Society, Smyth, Wythe, Washington & Grayson County Local, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018.

To share memories of Jewel B. Armstrong, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Jewel's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Apr
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
