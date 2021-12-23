Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jo Hall Moricle
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Services - Stuart
202 West Blue Ridge Street
Stuart, VA
Jo Hall Moricle

Mrs. Jo Hall Moricle, age 93, of Woolwine, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at her home. She was born in Floyd County, on October 2, 1928, to the late Frank Oakley Hall and Beulah Wade Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lane Akers Moricle Sr; one daughter, Lynette Moricle Morrison; one son, Butch Moricle; two sisters, Mildred Perry and Frances Call; and three brothers, Bill Hall, Freebe Hall, and Frank Hall Jr.

Jo had been a schoolteacher for over 40 years. She was a member of Smith River Rescue Squad and Sycamore Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and bible school and also sang in the choir. She enjoyed gardening, mowing her lawn, and painting. She loved animals of all kinds.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Buddy and Debbie Moricle of Woolwine; son-in-law, Ricky Morrison of Woolwine; five grandchildren, Dusty Moricle and wife, Jessica, Shasta Harbour and husband, Jamie, Jansen Morrison, Braeden Morrison, and Brad Morrison and wife, Kricket; six great-grandchildren, Lettie Moricle, Valley Harbour, Libby Harbour, Sam Harbour, Kinley Morrison, and Oakley Moricle; one great great-grandchild, Asher Shell; one sister, Belle Thompson of Roanoke; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart, with Pastor Shaun Draughn officiating. Burial followed at Sycamore Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smith River Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 122, Woolwine, VA 24185, or to Sycamore Baptist Church c/o Nancy Midkiff, 171 Sycamore Church Lane, Stuart, VA 24171.

Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Services - Stuart
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moody Funeral Services - Stuart.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results