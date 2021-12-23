Jo Hall Moricle
Mrs. Jo Hall Moricle, age 93, of Woolwine, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at her home. She was born in Floyd County, on October 2, 1928, to the late Frank Oakley Hall and Beulah Wade Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lane Akers Moricle Sr; one daughter, Lynette Moricle Morrison; one son, Butch Moricle; two sisters, Mildred Perry and Frances Call; and three brothers, Bill Hall, Freebe Hall, and Frank Hall Jr.
Jo had been a schoolteacher for over 40 years. She was a member of Smith River Rescue Squad and Sycamore Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and bible school and also sang in the choir. She enjoyed gardening, mowing her lawn, and painting. She loved animals of all kinds.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Buddy and Debbie Moricle of Woolwine; son-in-law, Ricky Morrison of Woolwine; five grandchildren, Dusty Moricle and wife, Jessica, Shasta Harbour and husband, Jamie, Jansen Morrison, Braeden Morrison, and Brad Morrison and wife, Kricket; six great-grandchildren, Lettie Moricle, Valley Harbour, Libby Harbour, Sam Harbour, Kinley Morrison, and Oakley Moricle; one great great-grandchild, Asher Shell; one sister, Belle Thompson of Roanoke; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart, with Pastor Shaun Draughn officiating. Burial followed at Sycamore Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smith River Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 122, Woolwine, VA 24185, or to Sycamore Baptist Church c/o Nancy Midkiff, 171 Sycamore Church Lane, Stuart, VA 24171.
Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 23, 2021.