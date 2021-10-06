Menu
Joanna Greiner
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
Joanna Greiner

May 14, 1973 - September 30, 2021

Joanna Greiner, age 48, died on September 30, 2021, at her home in Rural Retreat. Joanna battled a very aggressive neuroendocrine cancer for eleven months, however, she is now healed in heaven for all eternity!

Joanna was known to all as a very friendly, outgoing, personal individual who cared deeply for others. She was married to her husband Daniel Greiner for 26 years and a mother to their four children, Caleb and his wife, Alyssa, Bethany, Samuel, and Brooke. She loved gardening, taking walks, caring for others, and most of all serving her loving Savior, Jesus Christ. Joanna was the daughter of Allen and Judith Harman, of Pulaski, and had two brothers, John and James.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church in Rural Retreat, Virginia. Visitation with her family was held from 4 until 6 p.m. A service followed.

The private graveside for family only will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

A special thanks to Home Nursing Company of Chilhowie, to all the family and friends who prayed, helped, and encouraged along the way!

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 6, 2021.
