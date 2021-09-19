Joe Ham
August 28, 1935 - September 17, 2021
MARION, Va.
Joe Hampton Ham, age 86, passed away on Friday September 17, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Mr. Ham was born in Ashe County, N.C. to the late Green Wilson Ham and Rettie Rupard Ham and was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hamm; sisters, Geraldine Ham, Gayle Roland and Madeline Frazier. Joe retired from Tennessee Virginia Energy Corporation after several years of work and was a member of the Marion Masonic Lodge #31 AF & AM. He was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, blue grass music, the Baltimore Orioles and the Virginia Tech Hokies. He also enjoyed watching Andy Griffith, Gun Smoke and woodworking.
Survivors include, his children, Billy Hamm and fiancee, Cindy Stanley of Sugar Grove, Rusty Hamm and wife, Lee Anne of Marion, Regina Roberts and husband, Terry of Sugar Grove; brother, Ben Ham and wife, Jackie of Aberdeen, Md.; grandchildren, Brittney Hamm Necessary and husband, Drew, Brieanne "Bogie" Hamm, Dr. Nathan Roberts, Joey Roberts; special friend, Helen Heffinger; nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with the Reverend Kenny Price officiating. Masonic Funeral Rites will be rendered. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Attoway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Ham Family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 19, 2021.