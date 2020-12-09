John Robert Chapman II
John Robert Chapman II, age 68, of Sugar Grove, Va., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
He was born in Paradise, Calif., on April 12, 1952, the son of the late Charlie and Ethel W. Roberts and John R. Chapman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce G. Chapman.
He is survived by a sister, Barbara Bonham; brother, Jim Roberts and wife, Jackie; grandson, Gary (Dude) Helton; nephews, Ralph Bonham II, and Joe Bonham; niece, Emma Roberts; great-niece, Bella Bonham; and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held 6 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Price officiating. Interment was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for the service.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Chapman family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.