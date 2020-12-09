Menu
John Robert Chapman II
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street
Rural Retreat, VA
John Robert Chapman II

John Robert Chapman II, age 68, of Sugar Grove, Va., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

He was born in Paradise, Calif., on April 12, 1952, the son of the late Charlie and Ethel W. Roberts and John R. Chapman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce G. Chapman.

He is survived by a sister, Barbara Bonham; brother, Jim Roberts and wife, Jackie; grandson, Gary (Dude) Helton; nephews, Ralph Bonham II, and Joe Bonham; niece, Emma Roberts; great-niece, Bella Bonham; and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 6 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Price officiating. Interment was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for the service.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Chapman family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street PO Box 195, Rural Retreat, VA
Dec
8
Interment
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery
VA
