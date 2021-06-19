John Henry King, formerly of Ivanhoe, Va., passed away on May 26, 2021, in Ennis Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, John King; his mother, Mable Roberts Lawson; stepfather, Glaydis Lawson; and brother, Floyd Lee Lawson.
Survivors include his two daughters, Kemberly Dean and Stacy Forrester; sister, Becky Vonpeachy; nieces, Libby Vonpeachy, Sharon Vonpeachy and Samantha Lawson; and his cousin and friend, Eddie King.
Services were held on June 4, 2021 at Dallas-Fortworth National Veterans Cemetery.
Courtesy of Highland Funeral Service, Wytheville, Va.