John "June" Reynolds Jr.
ABINGDON, Va.
John "June" Reynolds Jr., age 92, of Abingdon, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital due to complications from a stroke. He was born on November 26, 1929, to John Wesley Reynolds and Ada Price Reynolds in Washington County, Virginia.
He worked most of his life in the farm tractors and equipment industry. He started selling tractors and equipment in 1952 and later established Abingdon Equipment in 1979. He was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Virginia, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, cattle farming, and spending time with his family. He was also a member of Rich Valley United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Peggy Jo Reynolds. He is also survived by his son, Daniel "Danny" Reynolds, and wife, Connie, and son, Jim Reynolds, and wife, Paula, all of Abingdon, Virginia. He is survived by four grandchildren, Jonathan Reynolds, and wife, Shauna, Wesley Reynolds, and fiancée, Alyssa Hibbitts, Ben Reynolds and fiancée, Bailey Sheets, and Jennifer Reynolds, all of Abingdon, Virginia. He is also survived by two special great-grandsons, Max and Colt Reynolds,also of Abingdon, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John "June" was also preceded in death by four brothers, Ed, Charles, Bill, and Howard as well as three sisters Elizabeth "Lib", Nina, and Mary Lou. John "June" was the last remaining sibling of the eight Reynolds children.
A private graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Mountain View Baptist Cemetery in Abingdon, Virginia, with Pastor Marsha Rasnake officiating.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Abingdon is honored to serve the family of Mr. Reynolds.
Published by SWVA Today from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.