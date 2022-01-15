Menu
John William Schoolcraft
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
John William Schoolcraft

November 29, 1941 - January 11, 2022

John W. Schoolcraft, age 80, of Wytheville (the Cripple Creek Community), passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was born on November 29, 1941, in Greenbrier County, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather and father-in-law.

John loved to watch old war movies, westerns and was fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He always preferred taking the "scenic route" when traveling.

Survivors include his wife of 39 ½ years, Linda Schoolcraft; two sons, Ernest "Mack" Wohlford and wife, Karen, of Rural Retreat, and Darby Wohlford of Wytheville; daughter, Angela Schoolcraft Marshall and husband, David of Palmer, Alaska; four grandchildren, Samantha Marshall of Palmer, Alaska, Leann Wohlford of Wytheville, Rebecca Harris of Rural Retreat, and Jacob Cameron of Rural Retreat; six great-grandchildren, Reagan, Elijah, Alyssa, Karissa, Christian and Colby; and his mother-in-law, Pearl Arnold of Rural Retreat.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Kelly Marshall officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va., is serving the Schoolcraft family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street, Wytheville, VA
Jan
17
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street, Wytheville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.