Johnny Ernest Tickle
Johnny Ernest Tickle

Johnny Ernest Tickle, 69, of Draper, departed this life on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

He was born on January 8, 1952, in Pulaski, but spent his entire life living in Draper. He was a graduate of Dublin High School and worked for Overnite Transportation Company & Estes Express Lines for over 44 years. Johnny also drove a school bus for Pulaski County as a high school student, and again years later. He was a member of the Draper Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years. He was a member of Memorial Christian Church in Draper. While he loved each of his jobs, Johnny was happiest on the farm, where he spent most of his time after retiring.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, James Philip and Ruby Windle Tickle, and his brother, James P. Tickle Jr. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Ruby Williams Tickle; daughter and son-in-law, Daphne and Dalford Phillips of Draper; son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Kim Tickle of Dublin; his cherished grandchildren, Josh Tickle and fiancée, Abby Jones and Emma Tickle; brother and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Linda Tickle of Morris, Minn. and Bessie Tickle of Draper; and numerous other brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In light of current events, to promote public safety and social distancing, A graveside service was held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Draper Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 90, Draper, VA 24324, or a charity of your choice.

The Tickle family is in the care of Norris-Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski. Online condolences can be made at www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 2, 2022
