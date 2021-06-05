Menu
Jones Ringley
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Dale Ringley

February 20, 1954 - June 1, 2021

SUGAR GROVE, Va.

Dale Ringley, age 67, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va.

Dale was one of a kind, but pretty simple – he loved his family – especially the ones who called him Paw. Dale's priorities were family, food – he'd eat about anything but eggs – Pittsburgh Steelers, Rural Retreat, and Virginia Tech football. Dale loved most animals, especially his cat Billy. He enjoyed swimming at the Wellness Center and listening to classic rock music. A simple man who was simply loved by his family and friends – Dale will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson Ringley and Ella Mae Spraker; and sister, Mary Frye.

Dale is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Ringley of Sugar Grove, Va.; sons, Jason Ringley of Sugar Grove, Va., and Tim Ringley and wife, Lori, of Konnarock, Va.; sisters, Martha Simons of Wytheville, Va., and Libby Phillippi of Rural Retreat, Va.; three grandchildren, Patience Grubb, Lily McGowan and Jadewyn Ringley; and great-grandchild, Knox Robinson.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Richard Collins and Pastor Richard Hodges officiating. Burial was private. The family received friends Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.

To share memories of Dale Ringley please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Dale's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Jun
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I graduated high school with Dale. It is hard to imagine him gone. Prayers for the family and my sincere condolences.
Threasa Jenkins
School
June 9, 2021
