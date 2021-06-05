Dale Ringley
February 20, 1954 - June 1, 2021
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Dale Ringley, age 67, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va.
Dale was one of a kind, but pretty simple – he loved his family – especially the ones who called him Paw. Dale's priorities were family, food – he'd eat about anything but eggs – Pittsburgh Steelers, Rural Retreat, and Virginia Tech football. Dale loved most animals, especially his cat Billy. He enjoyed swimming at the Wellness Center and listening to classic rock music. A simple man who was simply loved by his family and friends – Dale will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson Ringley and Ella Mae Spraker; and sister, Mary Frye.
Dale is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Ringley of Sugar Grove, Va.; sons, Jason Ringley of Sugar Grove, Va., and Tim Ringley and wife, Lori, of Konnarock, Va.; sisters, Martha Simons of Wytheville, Va., and Libby Phillippi of Rural Retreat, Va.; three grandchildren, Patience Grubb, Lily McGowan and Jadewyn Ringley; and great-grandchild, Knox Robinson.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Richard Collins and Pastor Richard Hodges officiating. Burial was private. The family received friends Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
To share memories of Dale Ringley please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Dale's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
