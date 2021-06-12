Joseph Franklin "Joe" Hale



Joseph Franklin "Joe" Hale, 83, of Max Meadows, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021. in Pulaski, Va. He was born on August 9, 1937, on the Draper Farm in the Black Hollow community near Dublin. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Reed Hale and Elizabeth Draper Hale, and by his sister, Lucy Kent Hale Danner.



He is survived by his wife, Patsy Cline Hale of Max Meadows; a daughter, Jody Hale Minnich and Sherwood Minnich of Floyd, Va.; two sons, William Franklin "Billy" Hale and Janette Bissbee of Claremont Beach, Va., and Timothy Patrick "Tim" Hale and Cherie Yost of Fairlawn Va.; a stepdaughter, Robin Leibal and David Leibal; and a stepson Paul Hamby.



He is also survived by grandchildren, Lori Gwen Howard of Copper Hill, Va., Tori Elizabeth Hale of Dublin, Va., Jacob Hale and Gregory Hale of Williamsburg,Va.; great-grandchildren, Adam Myers, Haley Walters, Emily Hale, Alex Hale, Kayleigh Kohlor, Brittan Lawson; and step-grandchildren, Nakoma Hamby and Robby Jones.



Also surviving are a nephew, Fred Danner of Christiansburg, Va. and a niece, Sandra Danner Crowder of Pulaski, Va.



Joe was a man of vision, dreams with a desire to serve the people of Southwest Virginia and beyond. The APEX Center at Fort Chiswell is one dream he worked tirelessly to see built and enjoyed by his community and the public library at Fort Chiswell, named the Joe Hale Public Library in his honor. He worked hard to see this project to completion while dealing with a terminal illness. A life-long Democrat he served as a member of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors for eight years. His interests ranged from family, local, regional and National history to farming, wildlife conservation, national and international issues. He was active in the Max Meadows Ruritan Club and anything to do with Dublin High School and his Dublin Dukes. He also volunteered with projects to develop public venues in Max Meadows, Va. and projects to raise the quality of life for all people in his community.



Joe was the founder of the IIBEC – RCI Foundation, (The International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants), past president and fellow of RCI, co-owner and founder of HDH associates PC and HDH Technical.



Visitation and a funeral service was held from 12 until 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the APEX Center at Fort Chiswell. The family chose this site to ensure social distancing in this age of COVID-19.



Interment will be at the Hale Family Cemetery on Cove Mountain, Millers Creek Rd, Max Meadows, Va.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Fort Chiswell Friends of the Joe Hale Public Library. The is a Go Fund Me account on Facebook.



Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.



Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 12, 2021.