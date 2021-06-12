Joseph Franklin "Joe" Hale, 83, of Max Meadows, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021. in Pulaski, Va. He was born on August 9, 1937, on the Draper Farm in the Black Hollow community near Dublin. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Reed Hale and Elizabeth Draper Hale, and by his sister, Lucy Kent Hale Danner.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Cline Hale of Max Meadows; a daughter, Jody Hale Minnich and Sherwood Minnich of Floyd, Va.; two sons, William Franklin "Billy" Hale and Janette Bissbee of Claremont Beach, Va., and Timothy Patrick "Tim" Hale and Cherie Yost of Fairlawn Va.; a stepdaughter, Robin Leibal and David Leibal; and a stepson Paul Hamby.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Lori Gwen Howard of Copper Hill, Va., Tori Elizabeth Hale of Dublin, Va., Jacob Hale and Gregory Hale of Williamsburg,Va.; great-grandchildren, Adam Myers, Haley Walters, Emily Hale, Alex Hale, Kayleigh Kohlor, Brittan Lawson; and step-grandchildren, Nakoma Hamby and Robby Jones.
Also surviving are a nephew, Fred Danner of Christiansburg, Va. and a niece, Sandra Danner Crowder of Pulaski, Va.
Joe was a man of vision, dreams with a desire to serve the people of Southwest Virginia and beyond. The APEX Center at Fort Chiswell is one dream he worked tirelessly to see built and enjoyed by his community and the public library at Fort Chiswell, named the Joe Hale Public Library in his honor. He worked hard to see this project to completion while dealing with a terminal illness. A life-long Democrat he served as a member of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors for eight years. His interests ranged from family, local, regional and National history to farming, wildlife conservation, national and international issues. He was active in the Max Meadows Ruritan Club and anything to do with Dublin High School and his Dublin Dukes. He also volunteered with projects to develop public venues in Max Meadows, Va. and projects to raise the quality of life for all people in his community.
Joe was the founder of the IIBEC – RCI Foundation, (The International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants), past president and fellow of RCI, co-owner and founder of HDH associates PC and HDH Technical.
Visitation and a funeral service was held from 12 until 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the APEX Center at Fort Chiswell. The family chose this site to ensure social distancing in this age of COVID-19.
Interment will be at the Hale Family Cemetery on Cove Mountain, Millers Creek Rd, Max Meadows, Va.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Fort Chiswell Friends of the Joe Hale Public Library. The is a Go Fund Me account on Facebook.
Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.
I just learned of Joe's passing. What a loss and the enormity of how much Joe will be missed is immeasurable. I and so many others will always cherish Joe's friendship. Such a wonderful man with such high integrity. God bless you and RIP Joe.
JON E MACIAS
September 15, 2021
Dear Patsy, I was so very sorry to hear of your loss. We spent many happy hours at RCI conferences listening to Joe's stories about the industry and RCI's early days. And I spent many happy hours with you and other RCI wives on day excursions and luncheons. Joe was one of the good ones, and he will be missed.
Much love,
Suzanne Hexham
(Graydon's wife, RCI Ontario Chapter, Canada)
Suzanne Hexham
June 22, 2021
Jody, Billy, and Tim sorry to hear of your Dads passing. You're all in mine, Mom, and Chas' thoughts and prayers.
Sherri & Jewell
June 12, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Hale family. We will all miss his great advice and his work ethic. What a true gentleman he was! He helped us as part of the Millers Creek Road community.
Greg and Dan Oakley
Other
June 10, 2021
Joe and Marie McKee
June 10, 2021
We knew Joe for 17 years because of RCI. He was always eager to help improve the future of the industry and provide education to prospective consultants. We loved his sense of humor and that he was such a good sport--especially the year Patsy made them the Raggedy Ann and Andy costumes for the Foundation charity auction. He wore his costume with pride! The world is a little duller place now that Joe is gone. Our hearts go out to his lovely wife Patsy.
James and Sharon Birdsong
Work
June 9, 2021
Prayers and blessings for your family.
Jim Muster
June 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.