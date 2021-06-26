Juanita Harris Fry
September 27, 1944 - June 23, 2021
Juanita Harris Fry, age 76, of Wytheville, passed away on June 23, 2021. She was born to the late William Howe and Katherine Williams Harris. She was preceded by her husband of 53 years, Edward Jerome Fry and a brother, Billy Harris.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah and her husband, Daniel Gravley, of Wytheville; her son, Eddie and his wife, Kim Fry, of Atkins; her daughter, Christy Rodgers of Wytheville; she leaves four grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Rodgers of Wytheville, Ellie and her husband, Cody Wirtel, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Tanner Fry of St. Louis, Missouri; she leaves five step grandchildren, Shane Smith of Wytheville, Gage Smith of Wytheville, Cody and his wife, Kasey Umberger, of Wytheville, Ashley and her husband, Stephen Quinn, of Wytheville, and Brianna Umberger of Atkins. She also leaves two great-grandsons, Carter Fry and Lucas Wirtel, both of St. Louis, Missouri. She leaves her sisters-in-law, Carolyn Harris of Wytheville, Claudine Steffey of Dublin, and Mildred and her husband, Ted Miller, of Crockett; her brother-in-law, A.R. Fry of Wytheville, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and be remembered by many.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. James C. McConnell and Wythe Circle Home Care.
Funeral service will be held 7 Pp.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Kent Lewis. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 p.m. until service time or at Juanita's home at any time. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery. Flowers will be appreciated, or donations can be sent to the Blue Ridge Cancer Center. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
The Fry family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 26, 2021.