Juanita H. Hackler
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
Juanita H. Hackler

Juanita H. Hackler, age 98, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia, on April 27, 1922, the daughter of the late Joseph Calloway Hall and Lois Sells Hall.

Juanita was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Harold Hackler; brothers, Claude Hall and Glen Hall; sisters, Ann Davis, Ruth Fulton, Evelyn Hall, Edna Hall, and Agnes Hall; and nephews, Rodney Hall and Wayne Fulton.

She is survived by a niece, Brenda Hall Amburn of Galax, Va.; great-nieces, Kelly Amburn and Donna Rhodes; great-nephew, Chris Amburn; cousin, Mary Harrison; special caregivers, Lori and Jerry Rhodes and Ramona Spangler; and several great-great-nieces .

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Interment followed in the Mountain View Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Hackler family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Lindsey Funeral Home
