Juanita Huff Quesenberry
Juanita H. Quesenberry, 66, of Indian Valley, went to be with her Lord, on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Argel and Bessie Huff; son, Jason Quesenberry; son-in-law, Michael Moles; sisters, Ricky Huff and Connie Goad; and brothers, Clarence Huff and Roger Huff.
Juanita knew the true love of God. She loved church and love to come an hour early to pray in the prayer rooms. She loved to visit with people and sing to them. She even loved to weed eat. She truly loved everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Reidell Quesenberry; son and daughter-in-law, Darren and Lizanne Quesenberry; daughters and son-in-law, Celina Moles and Candace and Bobby Quesenberry; grandchildren, Mellie, Aiden, Bella, Kenidy, and Lyndon Quesenberry, Cody (Haleigh), Austin (Lauren), Tyler (Alexandria), and Samuel Moles, Daniel, Autumn (Jonathan), Jacob, Colby, and Brentley Quesenberry; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Hudson, Brooklyn and Isaik Moles; brothers and sister-in-law, Dewey and Rosa Huff and James Huff; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruby and Rollie Simpkins and Catherine and Kem Marshall; sisters-in-law, Betty Huff and Judy Huff; and brother-in-law, Danny Goad.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Indian Valley Church of God with the Rev. Kenneth Poston, the Rev. Michael Bond, and the Rev. James Walker officiating. Interment followed in the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 23, 2021.