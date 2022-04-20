Judith Cox
February 13, 1943 - April 12, 2022
Judith Allene Cox, age 79, of Richlands, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in a Tazewell, Virginia nursing home.
She was born in Bluefield, Virginia, the daughter of the late Cartee I. and Luella Meyers Long. She had made her home in the Richlands area most of her life and was a loving wife, mother, and Mamaw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Vonda Gilbert; sisters, Laura Crigger and Nancy Markland; brother, Gene Long; granddaughter, Heather Gilbert; sister-in-law, Wanda Cox; first husband, Robert Hargis; and her aunt, who raised her like her own, Louise Cline.
Survivors are her husband of 35 years, Ernest "Ernie" Cox Jr.; daughters, Robin Hargis Norris and husband, Barry, of Mississippi, and Amanda Winegar and husband, Daniel, of Rogersville, Tenn.; sister, Connie Buckley of Georgia; grandchildren, Sarah Rowley, Monica Crabtree, Deaton Compton, Lauren Flores, Dylan Flores, Eli Wineger, and Ethan Winegar, and several great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to The Nurses and Staff of both Heritage Hall and Legacy Hospice.
Funeral services for Judith A. Cox were held Saturday, April 16, 2022, 2 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Farley Christian officiating. Interment followed at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Relatives and friends served as pallbearers. Friends called from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street, Richlands, VA 24641
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.