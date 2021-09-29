Judith "Judy" Dawn Kincer Mills
Mrs. Judith Dawn Kincer Mills, age 69, of North Wilkesboro, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health-Wilkes Medical Center.
Private family services will be held in Virginia at a later date.
Judy was born on October 9, 1951, in Wythe, Va., to Harry Thaw and Frances Fisher Kincer. She retired from banking as a supervisor. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Harry Thaw Kincer.
Judy is survived by her husband, William Ralph Mills of the home; two daughters, Jeni Marie Mills Stuckey and husband, John, of North Wilkesboro, and Staci Jarie Mills and fiancé, Ryan Lane, of North Wilkesboro; her mother, Frances Kincer of Cripple Creek, Va.; two grandchildren, Logan Haywood Stuckey and Jaylin Marie Stuckey; one sister, Lynn Kincer Mills and husband, E.J., of Pilot Mountain; two brothers, David "D.L." Kincer of Cripple Creek, Va., and Johnny Kincer and wife, Melissa, of Cripple Creek, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilkes County E.M.S. in Judy's memory, P.O. Box 187 North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 29, 2021.