Julia Leslie
MARION, Va.
Julia Leslie, passed away on Monday April 18, 2022, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Forte and Madalena Vacca Forte; husband, James Leslie; and her son-in-law, Michael Blevins. Julia enjoyed walking, reading, gardening and cooking.
Survivors include her daughter, Madelyn Blevins; son, James Leslie; step grandchild, Angie Blevins Donavon and husband, Michael; step great-grandchildren, Daniel, Kayla, Joshua; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday April 21, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, from 2 until 3 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat, Va.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent tithe family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Leslie family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.