Julia Shrader Lyon
February 7, 1925 - December 27, 2021
Julia Shrader Lyon, originally from Wytheville, Virginia, died on Monday, December 27, 2021, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Judy was born on February 7, 1925, to the late Gleaves F. "Chummy" and Ruth Shrader, and she was married for 56 years to Felix E. Lyon who preceded her in death in 2005. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Malcolm Shrader and Gleaves F. "Bug" Shrader Jr.
Judy was famous for sharing her cheese straws as a symbol of her joy for each one of us in times of celebration, or as expressions of comfort and healing during sad times. The delicious taste of those cheese straws was accompanied by Judy's love and compassion.
Judy graduated from George Wythe High School in Wytheville and the Capitol City Commercial College in Charleston, West Virginia. She went to work for the local Wytheville office of the Virginia Probation and Parole Office when it first opened, and continued to serve for over 25 years.
Judy is survived by son, Bob and his wife, Regina, of Pawleys Island, S.C.; grandson, Tyler and his wife, Samantha, of Greenville, S.C. and their children, Ethan, Ella, Marcello and McKenzie; granddaughter, Mary and her husband, Ryan, of Charleston, S.C. and their daughter, Molly; and brother, Larry Shrader and Martha Cheek of Wytheville. Nieces and nephews include Mary Ann Laferty (Craig) of Vinton, Va., Dennis Shrader (Patty) of Pulaski, Va., Sherri Harrison (John) of Roanoke, Va., Melinda Wertz (Tom) of Locust Grove, Va., Elizabeth Cox (Mike) of Purcellville, Va., and Allen Shrader (Kesha) of Middletown, Pa.
A celebration of life will take place on a later date.
If you would like to make a donation in Judy's memory, please consider giving to the Agape Food Pantry in Wytheville where Judy spent time as a volunteer.
. The Lyon family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
