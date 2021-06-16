June Harman Bruce
June Harman Bruce, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, under the watchful eye of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior.
She was born June 1, 1937, in Grundy, Va., the daughter of the late Hobert Lee and Maude Justus Harman. June was a member of Bastian Union Church. She loved children and worked in a Day Care for many years. She liked antiques and was an avid decorator that especially enjoyed decorating at her church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Bruce, and her brothers, Johnny Harman of Utah, Tommy Harman of Tazewell, Va., and Bill Harman of Lebanon, Va.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, Bob Bruce; her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharee and Michael Riggs of Canton, Ga., and Jamie and Rob Davidson of Ashburn, Va.; her grandchildren, Brittany Davidson and Dylan Bruce; her brothers, Jim Harman, Kingsport, Tenn., and Bob Harman of Charlottesville, Va.; and special friends, Rhudy and Betty Faulkner.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bastian Union Church with Pastor Leslie Ketron and Pastor Paul Looney officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery, Bastian. The family received friends at the church from 1 p.m until service time, 2 p.m.
The Bruce family would like to thank their special friends of Bastian Union Church for all of their special attention during the last few months and Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia and Dr. Turski for their special care for June.
Memorial donations can be made in June's honor to the Bastian Union Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 152, Bastian, VA 24314, or to Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia, 1155 S 4th St., Wytheville, VA 24382.
The Bruce family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 16, 2021.