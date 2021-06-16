Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Harman Bruce
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
June Harman Bruce

June Harman Bruce, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, under the watchful eye of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior.

She was born June 1, 1937, in Grundy, Va., the daughter of the late Hobert Lee and Maude Justus Harman. June was a member of Bastian Union Church. She loved children and worked in a Day Care for many years. She liked antiques and was an avid decorator that especially enjoyed decorating at her church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Bruce, and her brothers, Johnny Harman of Utah, Tommy Harman of Tazewell, Va., and Bill Harman of Lebanon, Va.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, Bob Bruce; her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharee and Michael Riggs of Canton, Ga., and Jamie and Rob Davidson of Ashburn, Va.; her grandchildren, Brittany Davidson and Dylan Bruce; her brothers, Jim Harman, Kingsport, Tenn., and Bob Harman of Charlottesville, Va.; and special friends, Rhudy and Betty Faulkner.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bastian Union Church with Pastor Leslie Ketron and Pastor Paul Looney officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery, Bastian. The family received friends at the church from 1 p.m until service time, 2 p.m.

The Bruce family would like to thank their special friends of Bastian Union Church for all of their special attention during the last few months and Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia and Dr. Turski for their special care for June.

Memorial donations can be made in June's honor to the Bastian Union Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 152, Bastian, VA 24314, or to Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia, 1155 S 4th St., Wytheville, VA 24382.

The Bruce family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bastian Union Church
VA
Jun
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bastian Union Church
VA
Jun
13
Burial
Rose Hill Cemetery
Bastian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
now the last mile
has been traveled
so sleep without a care
and what a day that will be
at that meeting in the air
jesus we shall see
and loved ones will be there
and forever we will be
in a land bright and fair
Tommy Harman
Family
June 29, 2021
Bob and family, we are deeply saddened to hear of June’s passing even though we know where she is now. I have always valued our friendship and feel as though I have lost a sister. Unfortunately, health issues will prevent us from being with you during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers. In His Name, Gene and Gale Ebron
Gale Ebron
Friend
June 11, 2021
June was a sweetheart. I remember our days at Dale City Baptist church when our daughters & son were in the youth group together. Crystal enjoyed the fellowship with Jamie & Barry and always felt welcome in their home. May God bind you with his amazing love as you cherish her well lived life
Gilbretta Ashton-Jones
Acquaintance
June 10, 2021
My condolences to Bob and all of the family.
Margaret Pauley Bowles
Acquaintance
June 10, 2021
This little lady was the most helpful and very thoughtful woman she helped with my daughter s wedding and stayed with us all evening. She will be missed but we will see her in heaven on that great day when we all get together again.
Mike Reed
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results