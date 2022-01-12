Karen Stoots Shumate
Mrs. Karen Stoots Shumate, 73, passed away on January 4, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 5, 1948, to the late Garland Stoots and Dorothy Mae Musser in Smyth County, Va. Karen was an inspirational Christian who was very involved in church for her entire life. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, was extremely dedicated to her family, and had a love for animals. For 39 years of her life she worked as a registered nurse. In addition to her parents Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Shumate; three sisters, Frances Powell, Shirley Hutton, and Evelyn Kincaid; two brothers, Garland Stoots Jr. and Bob Canning; a granddaughter, Faith Morphies; and a son-in-law, Greg Satterfield.
She is survived by her three daughters, Christina Satterfield of Chilhowie, Va., Erin Sheets (James Nifong) of King, N.C., and Kim Morphies (George) of the home; a sister, Virginia Ann Jones of Marion, Va.; a special brother-in-law, Col. Irvin "Mike" Hutton of Vinton, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Lodema Satterfield (Jeffery Compton) of Marion, Va., Aleisha Satterfield of Chilhowie, Va., Johnathan Collins (Alison) of Asheville, N.C., Andy Collins of King, N.C., Kaitlin Ray of King, N.C., Christian Nifong of King, N.C., Jacob, Rhiannon, Jonathan, Heather, and Anthony Morphies of the home; two great-grandchildren, Jaelynn Satterfield of Chilhowie, Va., and Cassadee Hyler of Marion, Va., numerous nieces and nephews; best friend since childhood, Linda Blevins; a special friend and family member, Billy Collins; loving ex-husband, Ric Sheets, many friends, coworkers, patients, and brothers and sisters in Christ.
The family would like to recognize Kim Morphies for the love and care shown as her mother's caregiver for sixteen years and her willingness to give up her dreams to be there for her mother. The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the loving care shown by Trellis Supportive Care.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworthmiller.com
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.