Katherine Louise Evans Doane
April 12, 1945 - December 13, 2021
CERES, Va.
Katherine Louise Evans Doane, age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home after a long illness.
Katherine "Lou" was born on her dad's farm in Rich Valley, Va. She moved to Maryland, where she met her former husband, Harry Doane. Together they had two sons, Richard and Danny. Katherine moved to Arizona where she became a factory worker and later managed a Circle K for many years. No matter where she roamed, she always returned home to Smyth County, Va. where she worked at Virginia House for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed living in the country and the excitement of traveling. She always tried to have a good time no matter where she went. She enjoyed driving the back roads visiting family and friends. Every Sunday she and her boyfriend Paul would enjoy taking Sunday drives. She loved her grandchildren more than life itself and they loved her. Her happiest moments were with her grandchildren. Her family will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas "Tom" and Oakie Armstrong Evans; granddaughter, Kayla Doane; sisters and brothers, Mary Kegley Bockelman, Lorena Miller, Thomas "Red", Douglas, Sammy and Arnold Evans.
Katherine is survived by her sons, Richard Vincent Doane and wife, Jeannie, of Thurmont, Md., and Danny Doane of Ga.; very special daughter, Nanette Minesaki and husband, Dean, of Delta Junction, Alaska; sisters and brothers, Bessie Tilson of Marion, Va., Marvin Evans of Rich Valley, Va., and Mason Evans of Chilhowie, Va.; grandchildren, Richard Doane Jr., Andrew Doane, Wade Doane, Hailey Doane and Lynzie Smith; great-grandchildren, Kyle Doane, Liena Doane and one on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Paul Smith, Dave Olinger, Joanne Hyder and Michael "Bubba" Hyder.
The family received friends Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services began at 7 p.m. Burial will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Rich Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 3811 Valley Road, Saltville, VA 24370.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 18, 2021.