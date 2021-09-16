Kathleen W. Jamison
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Kathleen W. Jamison, age 100, of Floyd, Va., passed away on Monday September 6, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Jamison; beloved sons, James J. Jamison, and Larry W. Jamison; parents, John R. and Leeta Weddle; and brothers, D.T. Weddle and Alton J. Weddle Sr.
Kathleen is survived by her grandson, Chad Jamison; daughter-in-law, Michele Jamison of Huntersville, N.C. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews and their families.
Kathleen worked for the bank of America in different states. She retired at the age of 72, to take care of different members of her family.
Pursuant of her wishes all funeral arrangements are private. Please omit flowers. Her favorite charity was "Disabled American Veterans
" P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
"Hopefully, I have helped a few people along the way – if so; my life was not lived in vain."
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 16, 2021.