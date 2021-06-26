Kathryn Mae (Fisher) Overbay Humphreys
Kathryn Mae (Fisher) Overbay Humphreys, age 89, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away on June 21, 2021. She was born on April 21, 1932, in Asbury, Cedar Springs Community, Wythe County, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 4501 College Blvd., Suite 250, Leawood, KS 66211-1921 or the Asbury Cemetery Association, c/o Kristi Jackson, P.O. Box 102, Rural Retreat, VA, 24368
Kathryn retired September 30, 1991, from the State of Virginia, Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute, as an Accredited Medical Records Technician, Senior. At the time of retirement, she was the only Virginia employee with MRT, Senior designation. Kathryn was a lifelong member of United Methodist Church. In order of membership, Asbury United Methodist Church, Cedar Springs Community, Va., Asbury United Methodist Church, Overland Park, Kan., and West End United Methodist Church, Wytheville, Va.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Ruth Fisher; husbands, Jesse Leon Overbay and Paul Lee Humphreys; brother, David Fisher and brothers-in-law, Carl Vaught and Harry Kincer. She is survived by her sons, Allen Ray Overbay and his wife, Katy, of Overland Park, Kan., and Jeffrey Leon Overbay and his wife, Amy, of Forney, Texas; grandson, Adam Lee Overbay and his wife, Bridget, of Cabot, Vt.; granddaughter, Erin Elizabeth Overbay Fitzpatrick and her husband, Tim, of Overland Park, Kan.; great-granddaughters, Delaney Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Kathryn Mary Fitzpatrick, and Finley Eileen Fitzpatrick; sisters, Virginia Fisher Vaught of Rural Retreat, Va., and Frances Fisher Kincer of Cripple Creek, Va.; and brother, Donald Fisher and his wife, Shirley Cline Fisher of Hollins, Va..
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 26, 2021.