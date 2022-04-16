Menu
Kelley Rae Prince
1975 - 2022
Kelley Rae Prince

August 5, 1975 - April 9, 2022

MARION, Va.

Kelley Rae Prince, age 46, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home.

Kelley was a young mother of three who raised, loved, and cared for her kids sacrificing her own childhood to do so. She was strong and fierce and always had her children's backs even when they were in the wrong. She was a free spirit who always had a knack for making people laugh. a

She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddy and Perry Baker Prince; sisters, Suzie Baker, Judith Ratcliff and husband, Timothy; and grandfather, Roy Lily.

Kelley is survived by her daughter, Crystal Richmond of Marion, Va.; sons, Shawn Prince of Marion, Va., and Jarrett Prince and wife, Alexandria, of Wytheville, Va.; brother, Kenny Tedder of Texas; grandchildren, Owen Prince and Toni Adams; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Paul "PJ" Justice, Ashley Smith, Alicia Watson, and Amanda Justice.

At Kelley's request, there will be no public service.

To share memories of Kelley Ray Prince, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Kelley's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 16, 2022.
