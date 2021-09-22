Kenneth Estil Kidd
June 24, 1945 - September 14, 2021
Kenneth Estil Kidd, 76, of Bastian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born June 24, 1945 in Burkes Garden, Va., the son of the late Archie Luthern and Nellie Mae Dalton Kidd.
Kenneth was a selfless man who believed in God first, then everyone else before himself. He was an active member of Grapefield Church of God, where he served in many capacities. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He took on life with a positive attitude, always easy going and always joking. He never met a stranger and never talked bad about anyone. He was member of the Bland County Republican Party. He loved his family greatly and will be missed by those who loved him.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Caroline Kidd.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Garlanda Atkins Kidd; his children, Drema and Matthew Harman, Eddie and Julia Kidd and Chad and Brittnay Kidd; his grandchildren, Megan Kidd, Adam Kidd and Leah Lawson, David Harman, Ethan Kidd and Abbie Harman; his brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Kathy Kidd, Mickey and Shelby Kidd, Darrell and Debbie Kidd, and Richard and Tammy Kidd; and his dog companion, "Toby."
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Wall and Richard Kidd officiating. Burial will follow in the Neal Cemetery, Bastian, with military rites provided by the Bland American Legion Post # 20 and the Bland VFW Post # 7969. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until service time, 1 p.m.
Flowers are appreciated but the family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Kenneth's honor to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, stjude.org
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105.
The Kidd family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.