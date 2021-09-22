Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Estil Kidd
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Kenneth Estil Kidd

June 24, 1945 - September 14, 2021

Kenneth Estil Kidd, 76, of Bastian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born June 24, 1945 in Burkes Garden, Va., the son of the late Archie Luthern and Nellie Mae Dalton Kidd.

Kenneth was a selfless man who believed in God first, then everyone else before himself. He was an active member of Grapefield Church of God, where he served in many capacities. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He took on life with a positive attitude, always easy going and always joking. He never met a stranger and never talked bad about anyone. He was member of the Bland County Republican Party. He loved his family greatly and will be missed by those who loved him.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Caroline Kidd.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Garlanda Atkins Kidd; his children, Drema and Matthew Harman, Eddie and Julia Kidd and Chad and Brittnay Kidd; his grandchildren, Megan Kidd, Adam Kidd and Leah Lawson, David Harman, Ethan Kidd and Abbie Harman; his brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Kathy Kidd, Mickey and Shelby Kidd, Darrell and Debbie Kidd, and Richard and Tammy Kidd; and his dog companion, "Toby."

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Wall and Richard Kidd officiating. Burial will follow in the Neal Cemetery, Bastian, with military rites provided by the Bland American Legion Post # 20 and the Bland VFW Post # 7969. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until service time, 1 p.m.

Flowers are appreciated but the family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Kenneth's honor to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105.

The Kidd family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
VA
Sep
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time . from Mis Austin Mike Bear Jane and Mrs Proffitt Daughter wanda.
Effie Austin
Friend
September 17, 2021
Garlanda and family, please accept my deepest sympathy. Kenneth was one of a kind such a fine man. Heaven definitely gained an Angel. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Susan Snyder
Work
September 17, 2021
My condolences to all of the family. Love and Prayers.
Margaret Bowles
Acquaintance
September 17, 2021
So sorry Garlanda , We love you!
Chubby, Darlene, Kids, & Fuzz & Randy Lambert
Darlene Sheets
Friend
September 16, 2021
Our condolences to you Garlanda, Drema, Eddie, Chad and the rest of the family. Words could never ease your pain and suffering but may you find peace in knowing that prayers are going up for you at this difficult time.

God Bless You All!
Eric & Jackie Ellison
Jackie Ellison
Friend
September 16, 2021
You all have been in my prayers all week. Sending my love, condolences, and continued prayers.
Angel Page Loesch
September 16, 2021
My condolences to all the Kidd families. I always remember Kenneth being such a helpful and faithful person in Grapefield Church of God when our family would come to visit my grandparents, Jimmy & Linnie Looney. I’m so sorry your family is suffering the loss of his precious life and personality. Love and Prayers, Dawn Looney, London, KY
Dawn Looney
Family
September 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to Kenny’s family. I know he’s at peace with our Lord Jesus Christ. I remember Kenny always being giving and thoughtful. May God bless his family and give you peace during this time of loss.
John Beckner Jr
Neighbor
September 15, 2021
Garlanda and family, Aaron and I are so sorry for the loss of Kenny. We have known him (Aaron longer than myself) for many years and always knew him to be a kind and caring Christian. We are praying you find comfort in God and in knowing you will some day soon be reunited with him to part no more.
Aaron and Debbie Beckner
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results