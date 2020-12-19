Menu
Kenneth Neale Sharitz
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Kenneth Neale Sharitz

March 22, 1937 - December 15, 2020

Kenneth Neale Sharitz passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Milton, Florida, at the age of 83.

Born in Wytheville, on March 22, 1937, he was a son of the late Kenneth Foyle and Flo Clyde Sharitz. In addition to Neale's parents, he was preceded in death by his son, French Kenneth Sharitz.

Neale was a chemical engineer and graduate of W.Va. Tech. He retired from American Cyanamid Chemical Corporation in 1996 as a well-respected manager of environmental control. Neale's loves, other than his family, were hunting and fishing and any activity where he could spend time outside.

Left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 68 years, Donise Austin Sharitz; daughters, Shelia Johnson and her husband, Bill and Amanda Bentley and her husband, Roy; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and nine great great-grandchildren. He will also be remembered by many cousins and friends and missed sorely missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Barnett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery. All attendants must be masked and socially distanced in order for the service to take place, per government mandate. Barnett Funeral Home follows Covid-19 facility capacity regulations and reserves the right to deny entry for mask violations or if capacity has been reached.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at highlandfuneralservice.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street, Wytheville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere sympathy to Donise and all the family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God grant you peace and comfort at this most difficult time!
Geary & Priscilla Hedrick
December 19, 2020
Mike Sharitz
December 18, 2020
