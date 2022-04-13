Menu
Kenneth Gregory "Ken" Volkar
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Bland Funeral Home
530 Main Street
Bland, VA
Kenneth Gregory Volkar

June 6, 1950 - April 5, 2022

Kenneth "Ken" Volkar, 71, of Bland, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his residence. Born on June 6, 1950, in New Eagle, Pa., he was the son of the late Martin and Antoinette Grososky Volkar. He was an Avid hunter and really enjoyed the outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Vincent and Joseph Volkar.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Volkar of the home; two sons, Greg Volkar of Washington D.C., and Steven Volkar of Bland, Va.; three brothers, Martin Volkar of Fla., Patrick Volkar of Idaho, and Theodore Volkar of Ky.; and one sister, Antoinette Fitch of Pa.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11a.m. at St Marys Catholic Church in Wytheville, Va., with Father, Francis Boateng celebrant.

Friends called one hour prior to the service on Saturday April 9, 2022, at St Mary's Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Highland Funeral Chapel in Bland is serving the Volkar Family.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 13, 2022.
