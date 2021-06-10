Kent Quesenberry
Kent Quesenberry, age 60, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Avis Quesenberry; sister, Loretta Quesenberry Templeton; brother, Gregory Lane Quesenberry; father-in-law, Bill Robbins as well as cherished grandparents, other family, and friends.
Kent was an outstanding husband, father, and friend to everyone he knew. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 35 years, Joni; his treasured daughters, Billie Quesenberry (Kerry) and Jessie Quesenberry (Wesley); his mother, Joyce Quesenberry; two sisters, Karen Coleman (Rob) and Juanita Linkous (Jimmy); and two brothers, Bruce Quesenberry (Sharon) and Pat Quesenberry (Sabrina). Uncle Kent adored and was so proud of all his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Also in survival are his mother-in-law, Jody Robbins and special sisters-and-brothers-in-law. Kent will be especially missed by his beloved fur-son, Crash and their treasured rides to the river.
Kent was the proud founder and owner of RiverbluffPlumbing since 1995. He went into business for himself to provide the best life for his family. He began plumbing in 1982 and was a Master Plumber and Class B Contractor who took pride in his work. He was diligent and ethical in everything he did. He was a master in his trade and built many houses in the Floyd and Montgomery area. It was recently said "Kent was not just a Master Plumber he was a Master at life." He will be greatly missed amongst the construction community.
Any time you see a river just know one of Kent's favorite things to do was just sit by the river and listen to the water. He attended every single sporting event or honors ceremony that his daughters had. Every single one. He supported his friends and family in anything they did and offered his wisdom for every situation. Kent did not know a stranger and could make anyone's day with a "Good Morning Young Man or Woman" greeting. He loved watching sports, especially Duke basketball and his favorite football team the Raiders. Most importantly Kent loved his family more than anything. The loss of Kent will be felt forever by those who knew him.
A graveside visitation and service was held at Jacksonville Cemetery in Floyd, Va., on Saturday June 5, 2021. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. and a service will follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 10, 2021.