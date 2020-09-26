Kevin Russell Akers
May 28, 1974 - July 20, 2020
Kevin Russell Akers, age 46, of Austinville, VA passed away July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Irvin Akers, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Pugh Akers of Austinville; his mother & step-father, Verna & James Lee of Irmo, SC; a son, Micah Akers of Austinville; brother, Robert & Becky Akers of Wytheville; sister, Angie Montgomery of Washington State.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Akers family.