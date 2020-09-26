Menu
Kevin Russell Akers
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
Kevin Russell Akers

May 28, 1974 - July 20, 2020

Kevin Russell Akers, age 46, of Austinville, VA passed away July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Irvin Akers, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Pugh Akers of Austinville; his mother & step-father, Verna & James Lee of Irmo, SC; a son, Micah Akers of Austinville; brother, Robert & Becky Akers of Wytheville; sister, Angie Montgomery of Washington State.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Akers family.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 26, 2020.
