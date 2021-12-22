Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lance Eldon Dotson
2008 - 2021
BORN
2008
DIED
2021
Lance Eldon Dotson

June 4, 2008 - December 16, 2021

Lance Eldon Dotson, age 13, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Lance was a active athlete playing in several sports with wrestling being his favorite. Lance was preceded in death by his parents, Tobias "Tobi" Alexander Dotson and Angela Denice "Angie" Rosenbaum.

Survivors include his two brothers, Hunter Dale Ward and Jenna Gollehon of Chilhowie; Bryce Logan Dotson of Wytheville; maternal grandparents, Eldon Dean and Betty "Peewee" Rosenbaum of Wytheville; paternal grandparents, Kevin and Kurt Sands of White Gate; Uncle and Aunts, John Dean and Mary Ann Rosenbaum of Wytheville; Marie and Steven May; cousin, Luke Mason Rosenbaum of Wytheville; several cousins and a host of friends and especially his wrestling teammates.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Evergreen Cemetery Hwy 21 South / Grayson Turnpike with Pastor Steve Alderman and Alan Rouse officiating. There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Rosenbaum family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Hwy 21 South / Grayson Turnpike, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.