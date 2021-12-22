Lance Eldon Dotson
June 4, 2008 - December 16, 2021
Lance Eldon Dotson, age 13, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Lance was a active athlete playing in several sports with wrestling being his favorite. Lance was preceded in death by his parents, Tobias "Tobi" Alexander Dotson and Angela Denice "Angie" Rosenbaum.
Survivors include his two brothers, Hunter Dale Ward and Jenna Gollehon of Chilhowie; Bryce Logan Dotson of Wytheville; maternal grandparents, Eldon Dean and Betty "Peewee" Rosenbaum of Wytheville; paternal grandparents, Kevin and Kurt Sands of White Gate; Uncle and Aunts, John Dean and Mary Ann Rosenbaum of Wytheville; Marie and Steven May; cousin, Luke Mason Rosenbaum of Wytheville; several cousins and a host of friends and especially his wrestling teammates.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Evergreen Cemetery Hwy 21 South / Grayson Turnpike with Pastor Steve Alderman and Alan Rouse officiating. There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Rosenbaum family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.