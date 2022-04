Larry Ernest



Larry Ernest, 71, of Dickinson, N.D., formerly of Spokane, Wash., passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, N.D.



Larry was born in Marion, Va., on February 4, 1951. Larry was a very kind and loving father, grandfather, and brother. He loved to go fishing and spend time with his family. Most afternoons, Larry could be found relaxing in his recliner and reading a book. He is dearly love and will be missed.



Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson, N.D.



Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 9, 2022.