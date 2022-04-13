Larry C. Holmes
May 26, 1952 - April 6, 2022
Larry C. Holmes, age 69, of Galax, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Galax, Va.
He was born in Richlands, Va., the son of the late Robert C. and Rebecca Ruth Musick Holmes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Holmes Bramblett; and two brothers, Randall Wayne and Danny Lee Holmes.
Survivors are his sister, Barbara Holmes of Galax, Va.; nieces and nephews, Timothy Frank and wife, Grace, William Frank, III and wife, Lisa, Paul Robert Frank and wife, Penny, and Roberta "Robin" Christian and husband, Lonnie.
Special Care Families, Staff of the Southwestern Virginia Training Center and Good Neighbors Home. Special thanks to the loving care shown to Larry by the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice.
Funeral services for Larry C. Holmes were held Saturday, April 9, 2022, 2 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Va., with the Rev. Otis Musick and the Rev. Farley Christian officiating. Interment followed at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Friends and family served as pallbearers. Friends called from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 Second Street, Richlands, VA 24641
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 13, 2022.