Gonna miss my buddy. Many, many times Larry volunteered to pick me up along with my guitar and amp to ultimately perform with the Slightly Fabulous Rivieras. We spent many hours in transit possibly discussing our upcoming playlist, telling stories, discussing mutual friends, and telling jokes. We seldom had disagreements. Considering we played literally hundreds of gigs, our loyalty to each other, trust and sincerity were always there. I maintained contact with Larry throughout the years and recently he expressed learning to play the guitar and I was in for the ride. Looks like well have to continue this venture at a later date. Will miss my great friend and musician.

Kurt and Kathy Milam September 27, 2020