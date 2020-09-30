Menu
Larry Shreve
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Larry Shreve

July 22,1945 - September 19,2020

Larry Lee Shreve, a devoted family man and music lover, passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2020. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ruby Shreve; his father-in-law, Robert Bartee; and his sister-in-law, Patty Bartee.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Shreve; his children, Patricia Ribler (Daniel) and Audra Neagle (Justin); his grandsons, Ryan, Luke and Graham; his sister, Marie Hart (Thomas); his half-brother, Russ Shreve (Patricia, Brad, Robin and Scott); his nephews, Ralph Ennis (Stephanie, Timothy and Sarah) and Jeff Hart (Laura, Tiffany and David); his sister-in-law, Gail Canter (Tod); his niece, Leslie Golding; and his mother-in-law, Aiko Bartee.

Larry was born in 1945 in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he lived as a proud WVU Mountaineer and an active member of Sigma Nu (Gamma Pi) and "The Slightly Fabulous Rivieras" band. His laughs about those times were always loud and full, even if the stories had been told hundreds of times. Later, he resided in Waynesboro and Wytheville, Virginia, where he met Diana. After their marriage in 1981, they settled in Richmond where Larry was a loving father to two girls, always seen at dance recitals and school plays. He later enjoyed being with his three grandsons who brought out his inner child. Via email, he stayed in touch with his endless list of dearest friends. Larry's biggest passion was music. He was a lifelong audiophile, musician and music collector. He spent hours listening to music and sharing music with the people he loved. We know he's singing: "Take me home, country roads, to the place where I belong…"

At Larry's request, a small memorial service will be held at a later date when people can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry's name to a charity of choice.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 30, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
25 Entries
Larry was so special to all of us and he will be missed by so many. I cherished his friendship and I'll miss my Buddy. Obviously God needed a DJ in Heaven and he now has the best. Love you Diana and all of his memories will now be treasures for you and the girls and the grands. What a guy!
Jimmy & Debra Sharpe
September 28, 2020
I will miss Larry. He was always fun to be around. We were lifelong friends starting at Morgantown High School. He recruited me to play in the Slightly Fabulous Rivieras even though I was just learning to play a bass. We shared an appreciation of music and good times. Condolences to his family.
Bill Reeder
September 28, 2020
Larry's love for his family...his joy in music...and endless storytelling brightened the world around him. I...John...enjoyed being his band match twice in life first with the Monterrays and then with the Rivieras. Enjoyed the stories and good times. Our heartfelt condolences to Diana and the whole family. He was a great guy who loved his family.
John and Susan Moore
September 27, 2020
Gonna miss my buddy. Many, many times Larry volunteered to pick me up along with my guitar and amp to ultimately perform with the Slightly Fabulous Rivieras. We spent many hours in transit possibly discussing our upcoming playlist, telling stories, discussing mutual friends, and telling jokes. We seldom had disagreements. Considering we played literally hundreds of gigs, our loyalty to each other, trust and sincerity were always there. I maintained contact with Larry throughout the years and recently he expressed learning to play the guitar and I was in for the ride. Looks like well have to continue this venture at a later date. Will miss my great friend and musician.
Kurt and Kathy Milam
September 27, 2020
Diana and family: We are so sorry to learn of the passing of Larry. We remember him from wine club where he always had kind words and a friendly smile on his face. He is one of a kind and will not be forgotten.
Joe and Mary Moyer
September 25, 2020
Diana, thoughts and prayers for you and family. As I learned 2 years ago things happen all too soon. Larry will be missed within the Barnard family may he rest in peace. If you need anything please let me know.
Jim Kennett
September 25, 2020
Another Barnard family member gone but will never be forgotten. Larry was on my Barnard Family Reunion committee Chairman for the music. The last time we were both in Paris & Cooper Texas, the stories he told me of his youth with our Barnard Grandparents, touched me. Love you Larry and your family, Prayers for all
Cuz Jackie Barnard
September 25, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to you, Diana, and your entire family as you grieve for your spouse, a father, grandfather, and all the roles he held in his life. He will be truly missed. My heart aches for you and your family. Take good care, my friend. dSondra
Sondra Snidow
September 24, 2020
Diane, Monica and I are saddened to hear of Larrys passing. He was a vibrant personality, and I know he loved you and the family unconditionally. Please let us know if there is anything we can do for you and the family. Our prayers and good thoughts are offered to you.
Richard Kennett
September 24, 2020
Diana, to you, your girls, grandchildren, and all your family, I read with such sadness that Larry had died. I am so very sorry for your loss. As you may remember, I began the journey you have just begun, in Sept, 2007. I enjoyed living in CrossRidge, and am very happy for the last four years living near a daughter and a grandson in Holland, MI. I will be praying for you in the days ahead. Love & prayers, Kim
Kim Parker
September 24, 2020
We are all saddened to hear of Larry's passing. Sending our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time. This picture is from December 2002 at a Christmas party for the company employees.
Kim McCoy Tri State Expedited
September 24, 2020
Diana, I am so sorry for your loss. May beautiful memories comfort you and your family at this sad time.
Brenda Griffin
September 24, 2020
Diana, I was so sorry to read about Larry. I have known Larry since the 1960's when he worked with my ex-husband, He was always in a good mood and I enjoyed talking to him when I was working in insurance. Judy Hudson
judy hudson
Friend
September 24, 2020
A great guy with a great smile will be greatly missed
Ann Yancey
September 24, 2020
There were many shared good times in Las Vegas when Larry came to visit his mother. Countless meals and a few friendly parties with Larry made his visits enjoyable to all. He will be missed.
will ballew
September 23, 2020
Jonathan Leibovic
September 23, 2020
Sending our love and sympathy to all of you!
Patty Durham & Jay Ribler
September 23, 2020
My friend and fellow West Virginia Mountaineer. I already miss your morning inspirations. I know you will continue playing music in heaven. Hope to see you there some day my friend. May God look after your family. I know you will be greatly missed by all your family and friends.
Gary Humphreys
September 23, 2020
Rest In Peace dear Larry and Rise In Glory Along Country Roads. Sandy Phillips Noe Class 63 Morgantown High School
Sandy Phillips Noe
September 23, 2020
Our love is with you
Don and Donna Burton and Family
September 23, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to your dad. I know how hard this is as my father passed away in 2006. The pain is always there, but the aching grief does lessen with time. I know youll always hold him in a special place in your hearts, and for more may your faith and the loving memories serve to gently take you through this painful time.
Carol Via
September 23, 2020
Please know that we are sending up so many prayers. We sincerely hope that God will truly comfort and cover you all with His peace and love. God bless and please take care. Love and hugs for Diana, the children and grandchildren, and for the rest of the family.
Virginia Crockett
September 23, 2020
Larry was such a fun loving guy with a hearty laugh and wonderful sense of humor. Larry was our resident DJ and was loved by all. I will miss him greatly!
Mike Cushnie
September 23, 2020