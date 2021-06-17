Lawrence McGrady
Lawrence McGrady, 93, a longtime resident of Floyd entered his heavenly home on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was a resident of English Meadows Assisted Living, Blacksburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Minnie and Wyatt McGrady; his sisters, Pauline and Christine; and his brothers, Clayton, Ray, Glenn, George, Junior, and Robert.
He leaves his wife of 74 years, Rosie McGrady; his daughters and son-in-law, Joyce McGrady and Janice and Larry Weeks; grandchildren, Jessica Cromer (Michael Lytton), Joshua Cromer, Jason Weeks (Donna), and Travis Weeks (Katie); and a special great-granddaughter, Kaylee Wood. He will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family of dear friends.
He grew up in the great depression which taught him to be very thrifty. He loved farming, gardening, fishing, and often trading lawnmowers and vehicles. His smile would light up the room and he was always willing to help anyone. He spread his testimony for his love of the Lord to everyone he passed in life. We know he had a new Chevrolet truck waiting for him at the pearly gates.
He farmed for a living for many years and later retired from Lynchburg Foundry.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment followed in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Reba Neal and Scott Gish and all the staff at English Meadows for their care and compassion provided to our loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend.
Published by SWVA Today from Jun. 17 to Jul. 1, 2021.