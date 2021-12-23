Leon Russell
September 8, 1948 - December 19, 2021
Edward Leon Russell, age 73, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Va.
Leon was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late James and Aileen Martin Russell. He was preceded in death by his son, David Russell; brother, Steve Russell; sister-in-law, Opal Russell; and mother of his children, Linda Russell.
Leon received his bachelor's degree and masters degree from Radford University. He worked at The Blue Ridge Job Corp, several furniture stores including McNeil's Furniture in Marion for over 10 years. Leon enjoyed shooting pool, playing the guitar and spending time with his dog Floyd.
Survivors include his son, Edwin Russell and wife, Annina, of Abingdon, Va.; two sisters, Yvonne Evans and husband, Bill, of Rural Retreat, Va., and Wanda Thompson and husband, Ralph, of Rogersville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Erian Russell, and Sean Greer, several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, PO Box 1124, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home, Marion is serving the Russell family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 23, 2021.