Leon Russell
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Leon Russell

September 8, 1948 - December 19, 2021

Edward Leon Russell, age 73, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Va.

Leon was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late James and Aileen Martin Russell. He was preceded in death by his son, David Russell; brother, Steve Russell; sister-in-law, Opal Russell; and mother of his children, Linda Russell.

Leon received his bachelor's degree and masters degree from Radford University. He worked at The Blue Ridge Job Corp, several furniture stores including McNeil's Furniture in Marion for over 10 years. Leon enjoyed shooting pool, playing the guitar and spending time with his dog Floyd.

Survivors include his son, Edwin Russell and wife, Annina, of Abingdon, Va.; two sisters, Yvonne Evans and husband, Bill, of Rural Retreat, Va., and Wanda Thompson and husband, Ralph, of Rogersville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Erian Russell, and Sean Greer, several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, PO Box 1124, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home, Marion is serving the Russell family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We all lost a special person with the loss of Leon. He was truly one of a kind and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. I met Leon and became friends with him at Borderline Billiards in 2006 and have enjoyed seeing him and playing pool with him on Tuesday nights ever since. Leon was a great pool player and even better person. We will miss his wit, charm, and laughter. My deepest sympathy to Edwin and his entire family.
Scott Dorton
Friend
January 12, 2022
We always enjoyed interacting with Leon at McNeil’s. We extend our sympathies to Leon’s family and coworkers.
Jim and Iris Moon
Acquaintance
January 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss! Leon was a nice guy! I worked with him at Blue Ridge.
Donna VanHoy
January 11, 2022
WE WILL MISS LEON, HE WAS SO KIND TO ALL WHO NEW HIM. WE ALL LOSS A GOOD PERSON.
MICHAEL, YOLANDA GONZALEZ
Friend
January 11, 2022
MICHAEL, YOLANDA GONZALEZ
January 11, 2022
Leon you will be missed, will always remember his Smile, his Kindness, and Laughter.
His birthday was 10 years and 1 day from Michael G and will always wish him a Happy Birthday on Sept 8 in Heaven.
Michael, Yolanda Gonzalez
Friend
January 11, 2022
Such a sweet man.My condolences to his family and friends.
Dana Clark
January 10, 2022
So sorry annina and edwin
Darlene Mcpherson
Friend
January 10, 2022
With our sympathy, smyth co. humane society...
mike snavely
January 9, 2022
He was such a kind person and a great teacher.he sure will be missed
Samantha javins
Teacher
January 3, 2022
He was an outstanding person . I'm really going to miss seeing him.
Roger Umbarger
Friend
December 28, 2021
Edwin, Yuonne & Wanda, We are so sorry to hear about Leon. We know he will be greatly missed & leaves a void in your hearts, but he is with Our Lord & Savior now! Please know that you all are in our prayers & thoughts during your difficult time. May the Lord give each of you comfort & strength in the days ahead. With all our Love & Prayers, Your Cousins, Carl & Jean Bryant & Family
Karla Everts
Family
December 23, 2021
Leon was a great man and friend! He knew my husband and worked with him at Food City back in the mid 90’s! He will be missed!
Mr and Mrs Kenneth Browning
Friend
December 23, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Leon's passing. He will certainly be missed.
Such a nice person.
Brenda Wampler
Family
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Leon was a kind person . He will be missed.
Acquaintance
December 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss prayers for the family he was a nice man ..
Adam Hayes
Acquaintance
December 22, 2021
I worked at the Job Corps withLeon and we remained friends after we both left. Every time I was in town I stop in McNeils and talk to him. Sometimes we laughed, sometimes we talked about "the good Ole days" and lately we talked about our various ailments and getting older. Little did we know what the future held' To Edwin and the other members of his family you were blessed. I send my heartfelt prayers and the blessing of peace and understand.
Carol Schwartz
Carol Schwartz
Friend
December 21, 2021
I wish to offer my condolences to the family. I was not really acquainted with Leon but I had several encounters with him over the years at McNeils. He was a very nice person, always helpful and knowledgeable. I think it was maybe last year about this time that I talked with him and I purchased a floor lamp.
Betty Hash
Acquaintance
December 21, 2021
I am deeply sorry to hear of Leon's passing. I have only known him through Billy but enjoyed his company very much. Condolences to his family.
Denny Collins
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry, Leon was so kind. It so good to see him at our class meet & greet this fall. He will be missed
Joie Shuler
Classmate
December 21, 2021
What a nice man Leon was. He bowled with my husband years ago & we bought a lot if furniture from him. Prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Charles & Denise Armstrong
Friend
December 21, 2021
Leon was really one of a kind. Someone I was truely lucky to have met in life. With a hard loving soul and that infectious laugh! Constantly showing love and care to anyone he knew! He was always someone that pulled out the good in people, even when they didnt think they had it in them. One who never saw faults and was always positive. It is truly heartbreaking for us but lucky for God, he has gained a beautiful angel and he will be more than missed!
Gabby & Jewel
Friend
December 20, 2021
Leon will be greatly missed, we always enjoyed talking with him when we were shopping at McNeils. Thoughts and prayers for each of you. May God Bless.
Jimmy&Lynn Skidmore
December 20, 2021
Wonderful man and he will be missed. Prayers for all of his family.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
December 20, 2021
Wanda, Yvonne and family.....we were sorry to read about Leon.....please know the family is in our thoughts and prayers....we love you...Roger and Dixie
Roger and Dixie Seymour
Family
December 20, 2021
Leon was one of those beautiful people who was there, always. He was a jewel. I loved talking to him he was so empathetic, caring, concerned. I was so blessed he was in my life. God’s peace to his family and friends. Fly high Leon, you are loved.
Doris Vaught
Friend
December 20, 2021
Yvvone,Bill,and family,
So so sorry to hear about Leon passing.
He was a great person. He always spoke to you no matter where you saw him.
He was always kind to everyone he met.
Prayers for the Russell family.
Norma Carr
Acquaintance
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results