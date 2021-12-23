Leon was really one of a kind. Someone I was truely lucky to have met in life. With a hard loving soul and that infectious laugh! Constantly showing love and care to anyone he knew! He was always someone that pulled out the good in people, even when they didnt think they had it in them. One who never saw faults and was always positive. It is truly heartbreaking for us but lucky for God, he has gained a beautiful angel and he will be more than missed!

Gabby & Jewel Friend December 20, 2021