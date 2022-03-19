Menu
Lester "Buddy" Jones
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Martin's Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Granbury
100 South Morgan Street
Granbury, TX
Lester "Buddy" Jones

Lester "Buddy" Jones, 65, passed away on March 9, 2022, in Granbury, Texas. No services planned at this time.

Lester was born on November 5, 1956, in Marion, Virginia, to Harold Walton Jones and Genevieve Winebarger. He was known for being a mechanic, avid hunter, and jack of all trades. He was a handy man and could fix anything. He enjoyed weight lifting.

Lester was preceded in death by his common law spouse, Dawn Rupp; and parents, Harold Walton Jones and Genevieve Winebarger.

Lester is survived by his children, Elena Jones, Robert Jones, and Susie Maddox; grandchildren, Joey Greer, Brody McAdams, and Jessie McAdams; and siblings, Clarence Shuler, Sharon Jones, Robert Jones, and Daniel Jones.

Under the direction of Martin's Funeral Home in Granbury, Texas.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 19, 2022.
