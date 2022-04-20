Menu
Linda Carol Cook Coleman

March 23, 1944 - April 14, 2022

Linda Carol Cook Coleman, age 78, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was born on March 23, 1944, in Wythe County, daughter of the late Charles and Gladys Wall Cook. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles "Popeye" Cook, Roger "Jitter Bug" Cook, and Frank Cook; and a sister, Lois Williams.

Survivors include her husband, W.G. Coleman; her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Wayne Kirby of Max Meadows; her pride and joy, two grandsons, Wayne Kirby III and wife, Sarah, and Tye Kirby and wife, Taylor, all of Max Meadows; three little angels, great-grandchildren, Camden Kirby, Coleman Kirby and Tullsa Kirby; three sisters, B.G. and Jim Berryman, Callie Jones, and Dorothy Aker, all of Wytheville; special friend, Linda Copeland and special cousin, Wilma Campbell, several nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends.

The family wishes to thank Jodi Arnold, a special caregiver, for her love and support and Tina Lewis for her love and support.

Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Life Changers Christian Center with the Reverend Todd and Tammy Porter, and the Reverend Don Crockett officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 p.m. until service time at the church.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Wythe County Sheriff's Department or Odd Fellows Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Coleman family.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Life Changers Christian Center
VA
Apr
19
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Life Changers Christian Center
VA
Apr
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Odd Fellows Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you and yours in my thoughts and prayers,
Margaret McRoberts Sutliff
Other
April 19, 2022
I have so many memories of Carol. She was such a beautiful and kind Lady, She loved everyone, and Gail she adored u and your beautiful family. My Dad and uncle Bob Gibson visited her at Pic Pak daily for her gravy biscuits. Everyone knew she was an awesome cook. I love you Gail and I loved your beautiful Mom. God be with you all.
Libby Huddle
April 19, 2022
Heartfelt condolences in memory of this sweet and special lady.
Ann and Bob Mahar
Friend
April 19, 2022
