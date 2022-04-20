Linda Carol Cook Coleman
March 23, 1944 - April 14, 2022
Linda Carol Cook Coleman, age 78, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was born on March 23, 1944, in Wythe County, daughter of the late Charles and Gladys Wall Cook. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles "Popeye" Cook, Roger "Jitter Bug" Cook, and Frank Cook; and a sister, Lois Williams.
Survivors include her husband, W.G. Coleman; her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Wayne Kirby of Max Meadows; her pride and joy, two grandsons, Wayne Kirby III and wife, Sarah, and Tye Kirby and wife, Taylor, all of Max Meadows; three little angels, great-grandchildren, Camden Kirby, Coleman Kirby and Tullsa Kirby; three sisters, B.G. and Jim Berryman, Callie Jones, and Dorothy Aker, all of Wytheville; special friend, Linda Copeland and special cousin, Wilma Campbell, several nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends.
The family wishes to thank Jodi Arnold, a special caregiver, for her love and support and Tina Lewis for her love and support.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Life Changers Christian Center with the Reverend Todd and Tammy Porter, and the Reverend Don Crockett officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 p.m. until service time at the church.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Wythe County Sheriff's Department or Odd Fellows Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Coleman family.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.