Linda Dye
May 8, 1948 - April 17, 2021
Linda Dye, 73, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away on April 17, 2021, in Ventura, California.
Linda was born in Marion, Virginia, on May 8, 1948. Linda Dye passed peacefully in her sleep doing what she loved most on a camping trip in California. After graduating from Marion Senior High School she continued her education at Mary Washington College. She received her B.S. degree in Biology and later earned a Master's Degree from University of West Florida. Her career began in 1977 in The Florida Department of Environmental Regulation where she was one of four female engineers, She then worked at the Smithsonian, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the coral reefs in Key Biscayne National Park in Florida and finally the Channel Islands National Park in California, where she later became an ornithologist. Her jobs were not just work, they were her passion—exploring natural habitats, protecting the environment and all manners critters and communing with nature. Her love of nature defined her; she was strong and gently persistent. In her youth she and her family were members of the First United Methodist Church in Marion. In her later years she served her church, Ventura Center for Spiritual Living as a Practitioner.
Linda is survived by her niece, Cristen Salter; three nephews, John, Richard, and Marc Salter; and two grand nephews, Jacob and Ethan Salter. She was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Salter.
Memorial services will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion, Va., 12 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Arbor Day Foundation (arborday.org/giveatree
) and they will plant a tree in one of our national forests in Linda's name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cristen Salter, niece, at (269) 823-2238 or [email protected]
Attendance in person only. Please RSVP to Cristen Salter at contact information above. Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion has been entrusted with the final care of Ms. Dye.
Rose Lawn Cemetery
4410 Lee Hwy., Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 16, 2021.