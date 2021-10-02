Uncle Doug, Aunt Frances, Aunt Virginia, Wayne, Angel, Linds, HH, Kota & Family ... Please know, My prayers and thoughts are with you all ... There's nothing that hurts worse, I don't believe, than Loving someone and having to let them go without it being under "Our Own Terms" .... Find your faith and hold tight. It doesn't get any easier - and the older we all get... The harder it is to say goodbye to anyone else in our family without it making the emotions from those that have gone before them raw and newly reopened wounds.... KNOW YOU ALL ARE TRULY LOVED!!!!

JENN CRIGGER Family October 1, 2021