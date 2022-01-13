Menu
Linda Faye Vest Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Linda Faye Vest Smith

January 7, 2022

Linda Faye Vest Smith, 74 of Pilot, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gerald L. Smith; daughter, Drema Faye Belcher; son, Scott L. Smith (Jody); grandson, Justin M. Belcher (Catherine); and sisters, Kathy Lawrence (Dale) and Sandra Songer (Eddie).

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Hudgins officiating. Interment will follow in the William Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Jan
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
