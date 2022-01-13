Linda Faye Vest Smith
January 7, 2022
Linda Faye Vest Smith, 74 of Pilot, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gerald L. Smith; daughter, Drema Faye Belcher; son, Scott L. Smith (Jody); grandson, Justin M. Belcher (Catherine); and sisters, Kathy Lawrence (Dale) and Sandra Songer (Eddie).
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Hudgins officiating. Interment will follow in the William Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 13, 2022.