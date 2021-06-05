Linda Bione Walker
January 26, 1940 - May 25, 2021
CHERRYVILLE, N.C.
Linda Bione Walker, 81, of Mary's Grove Rd., died at her residence on May 25, 2021, following an illness. She was born in Williamson Co. Ill., on January 26, 1940, daughter of the late John and Eleanor Bione.
Mrs. Walker was a homemaker who loved her family. She enjoyed gardening and was an active member of St. Dorothy's Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin William "Bill" Walker; son, Anthony Walker; and siblings, John Bione, Anna Marie McCullom (Leslie), and Jessie McCabe (John).
Survivors include her children, Tammy Wallace of Cherryville, and William Scott Walker (Alisha) of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer Ferrara Kiser (Josh) of Cherryville, and Anthony Ferrara of Shelby, N.C.; great-granddaughter, Shelbie Kiser; and brother, Gary Bione.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Dorothy's Catholic Church in Lincolnton, N.C., with Father David Miller officiating. Burial followed at the City Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends Friday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to the St. Dorothy's Catholic Church Christian Women, 148 St. Dorothy's Lane, Lincolnton, NC 28092. Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 5, 2021.