Linda Kay Wolfe
February 8, 1947 - March 29, 2022
MARION, Va.
Linda Kay Wolfe, age 75, passed away on Tuesday March 29, 2022, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.
Linda was born in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Don Gulker and Imogene Stadler Gulker and was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Gulker.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and retired from Marley Moldings after 30 years of service. Linda enjoyed the lake, spending time outdoors with her family, reading, and was an avid sports fan.
Survivors include her husband, Junior J. Wolfe; children, Stephanie Austin Hoffman and husband, David, Jeff Austin, and Amy Austin; stepchildren, Jason Wolfe and wife, Lisa, and Brett Wolfe; brother, Gary Gulker and wife, Elissa; sister-in-law, Janis Gulker; brother-in-law, Rick Wolfe and wife, Sherry; sister-in-law, Patricia Absher; grandchildren, Kelsey Powell, Ben Powell, Riley Blevins, and Fitzpatrick Wolfe; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey Powell, and Dexter Mabe.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Mark Hoffman and the Reverend David Fugatt officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Smyth Animal Rescue, 182 Rifton Road Marion, VA 24354. Funeral services will be live-streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wolfe family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 31, 2022.