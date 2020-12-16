Lisa King Dolloff



July 22, 1958 - October 22, 2020



Lisa was born on July 22, 1958, to the late Joseph King and Alice Milgrim in Wytheville, Virginia. She lived in Daytona Beach, Florida and Wythe County, Virginia. Lisa graduated from Rural Retreat High School in 1976.



Lisa is survived by her daughter, Jessica Klouse (Greg) and three grandsons, Owen, Finn, and Rhodes. She is also survived by her brother, Mike King; sister, Kim Nethercutt (Jac); stepmother, K.D. King; sister-in-law, DeeDee King; a nephew, Jason King (Helen); two nieces, Kari King (David) and Cierra Pike (David); and two great-nephews, Jasper and Jamison. And by Mayson Fulk who called her mama. Also, two special extended family members, McKinnley and Aryiel Sherman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank King, who passed away earlier this year.



Lisa worked for the U.S. Postal Service at numerous locations across Virginia and retired after working many years at the Wytheville Post Office. During her 20s she worked and travelled across the country and moved back to Wythe County when her daughter was young.



Since 1997, she lived on a gorgeous piece of property, with a mountain view in Piney, Va. During the 23 years she lived in that home she planted hundreds of trees and other plants and flowers that highlighted the beauty of the land. She took immense pride in her green thumb and considered her happy place to be outside, surrounded by all that she had planted.



In 2014, she was diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer and moved in with her sister in Carolina Beach, N.C., in order to have access to better healthcare. She would not have made it through that diagnosis and treatment if not for the love and support Kim and Jac provided. They saved her life she said many times. After radiation, surgery, and a year of chemotherapy, she was declared free from cancer in 2017. She then returned to Wythe county and the mountains that she loved.



Lisa had a big heart and spent her time taking care of as many things as possible; family, friends, neighbors, and her cats. She enjoyed writing about her experiences growing up and living in Appalachia and loved to tell stories. She was an extremely passionate person who loved to rally behind a worthy cause. Of note, were her efforts to have the limestone runoff in Austinville cleaned up, her efforts against the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and her commitment to local and federal politics. She enjoyed participating in protests and marches, even as her health declined. She truly wanted her grandsons to grow up in a world where privilege didn't exist and everyone had equal opportunity.



In 2018, her cancer returned and she chose not to tell anyone or seek treatment. She spent her last years doing the things that she loved; in the home that she loved. When choosing not to seek treatment she told her doctor that, "The Lord would take her when he was ready". And He did.



Special thanks to Carol Walters, friend and co-heart, for going to Lisa's house that fateful night to check on her after she wasn't responding to calls or texts.



Special thanks to Suzie Ratliff for making two 10 hour round trips from Kentucky to pick up Lisa's four cats and giving them a wonderful home.



Lisa's ashes will be placed on family property in Austinville, Va., down by an old cabin in the woods, on the King Family Decoration Day, June 5, 2021, in true Appalachia style. She will be able to rest beside her brother.



Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 16, 2020.