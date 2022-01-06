Lloyd Nevains Sutphin
"Lloyd from Floyd"
Lloyd Nevains Sutphin, 62, of Indian Valley, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Hollandsworth Sutphin; sister and brother-in-law, Teresia Sutphin Young and Dale Young; and grandparents, Woodrow and Elizabeth Sutphin and Hurshel and Eulala Hollandsworth.
Lloyd attended Indian Valley Church of God. He loved the Lord and enjoyed telling people about his salvation. His will to recover after his accident and be with his family and friends was nothing short of amazing. His support system of family and friends was what kept him fighting every day. He never gave up.
Lloyd was a true character "one of a kind" with a big heart, plenty of humor and enough love to go around. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandpa. Lloyd never met a stranger. He loved to talk a lot, visit people, travel and most of all hunting was his passion.
The grandkids Wyatt, Reid and Raylinde were the light of his life. He would say it is better to ask for forgiveness instead of permission when it came to anything for those kids.
Some of Lloyd's last words were: "He said to tell you both he talked to God today and Heaven is as pretty as they say."
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Vicky; daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Jeff Thompson; son, Rusty Sutphin; father, Aaron Sutphin; grandchildren, Wyatt and Reid Thompson and Raylinde Sutphin; brothers, Larry "Moe" (Rhonda) Sutphin and Michael Lytton (Jessie); very special cousin, Phillip Cox; very special friend, Joe Mabe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Junior and Irene Moore; brother-in-law, Gary Moore; sisters-in-law, Patricia Simpkins (Hal) and Debbie Matney (Randy); nephews, Travis Young and Zane Mitchell; nieces, Sheena McAlexander (Jeremy), Afton Akers, Nikki Caldwell (David), Ashton Clark (Darryl), Bailey Matney, Carley Lytton, and Kaylee Wood; and many special friends and family members.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Indian Valley Church of God with the Rev. Kenneth Poston, the Rev. Todd Debord, and the Rev. Phillip Cox officiating. Interment followed in the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 6, 2022.