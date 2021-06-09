Lois Smith
September 29, 1941 - June 5, 2021
Lois Smith, a lifelong native of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed this mortal existence to be at home with the Lord and with her parents, Gregory and Frances Smith and sister, Wini, who had preceded her in death.
In recent years Lois resided at her home in Wythe County, Virginia, in the company of her cousins, George and Becky Dunlop. Lois was disabled with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) for ten years and passed from the complications of that neurological disease. Lois was a member of the Myers Park United Methodist Church and a graduate of the University of North Carolina – Greensboro and Queens College.
She had a professional career as a mathematics teacher, a clothing buyer for Ivey's Department Stores and as an EDI Coordinator for Belk Store Services. Her life was greatly enriched by the cherished friendships of her Ivey's and Belk colleagues, her constant companions at the Fox News Network, her faithful neighbors and friends, by the physicians and staffs of the Charlotte ALS Clinic and by dedicated and compassionate home health care providers in Charlotte, North Carolina and Wythe County, Virginia. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 9, 2021.