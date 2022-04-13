Lois Bane Testerman
January 07, 1933 - April 11, 2022
MARION, Va.
Lois Bane Testerman, age 89, was called home to her long awaited family reunion in heaven, Monday, April 11, 2022.
She was born in Parrot, Va., on January 7, 1933, to the late John and Virginia Bane. Lois was a strong Christian woman and loved her Lord with all heart.
She lived a wonderful and happy life with her husband and daughters. Her three grandchildren meant the whole world to her. Lois loved all her family, church family and friends prayed for them every single day.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Muncy C. Testerman; daughter, Sharon Gravely; granddaughter, Jessica Roberts; sisters, Peggy Nugent and Wavy Archer; and brothers, Fred Bane, Kenneth Bane and Donnie Bane. Lois is survived by her daughters, Linda Horne, Barbara Dempsey and husband, Andrew (whom she loved like a son); grandchildren, Shayne Horne and Bucky Gravely and wife, Farrie; son-in-law, Bill Gravely; brother, Harry "PeeWee" Bane; sisters, Agnes Askins and husband, Dude, and Linda Dallas and husband, Tom; faithful companions, CoCo, Isaboo and Waylon; many special nieces, nephews and friends; and very special friend of many years, Ruby Counts.
A heartfelt Thank You, to Dr. James McGlothlin, Pam Teaster, and April Osborne. We love you mom. You are in our hearts until we meet again.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Bob Surber and Pastor Eddie Foster officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
To share memories of Lois Bane Testerman, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Lois's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 13, 2022.