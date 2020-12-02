Lola A. Chapman
February 4, 1928 - November 28, 2020
Lola A. Chapman, age 92, of Wytheville, Va., went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1928, in Wythe County, the daughter of the late French and Minnie E. Gravley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond A. "Chinkeye" Chapman; her son-in-law, James A. "Jimmy" Repass, four sisters and five brothers.
Lola was a member of the Wytheville Pentecostal Holiness Church where she taught Sunday School, served on the church board and loved singing in the choir. Later, she attended All Nations Church of God.
After twenty years, she retired from Belk Department Store (Leggett). Lola enjoyed gardening, traveling with her daughter and sitting on the porch with her little dog "Ellie".
Lola also enjoyed her trip to Hardee's every morning and a daily drive in the countryside.
She said it was her time to talk to the Lord and enjoy all of his beautiful creations.
Lola is survived by her daughter, Debbie Repass; a special niece, Gayle Phibbs and other nieces and nephews dear to her heart; a very dear friend, Emily Hurst. Lola was a "Mom" and best friend to many.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Chad Dunford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Nations Church of God, 1020 Stafford Umberger Drive, Wytheville, VA 24382.
Many thanks to the caring staff at Carrington Place of Wytheville and the many friends and visits. Online memorials may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 2, 2020.