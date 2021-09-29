Greg and family I'm so sorry please know that your in our thoughts and prayers in this time of sorrow. Prayers for comfort and peace now and in the days to come. Lora was a beautiful and kind hearted woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. I'm sure she having a wonderful reunion with all her family and friends but most of all will our Precious Heavenly Father.

Judy and Johnny Wolford Friend September 29, 2021