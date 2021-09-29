Menu
Lora Juanita Perkins
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Lora Juanita Perkins

April 5, 1971 - September 26, 2021

WYTHEVILLE, Va.

Lora Juanita Perkins age 50, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home in Wytheville, Va.

Lora was born on April 5, 1971, in Marion, Va., to the late Wiley Calvin and Ruth Buchanan Carrico. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles "Jake" and Mary "Sis" Carrico and George and Mae Buchanan; and her sister, Sue Carrico. She is survived by her loving companion, Donald E. Thomas of Wytheville; her brothers, Eddie Carrico and wife, Donna and Pastor Greg Carrico and wife, Hope, all of Marion; nephews, Calvin, Wesley, and Jessee Carrico; stepson, Dante Thomas; special friend, Felicia Thomas; many aunts, uncle, cousins; and her two pet babies, Precious and Jasmine.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Adam Blackwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Middle Fork Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Perkins family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Sep
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Oct
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Middle Fork Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donald I’m sorry for your lost if you need any thing let me know
Betty Colley
Family
September 30, 2021
Greg and family I'm so sorry please know that your in our thoughts and prayers in this time of sorrow. Prayers for comfort and peace now and in the days to come. Lora was a beautiful and kind hearted woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. I'm sure she having a wonderful reunion with all her family and friends but most of all will our Precious Heavenly Father.
Judy and Johnny Wolford
Friend
September 29, 2021
I hated so much to hear of sweet Lora’s passing! I will miss her very much! Lots of prayers to all of the family! Love all of you!
Carol Shuler
Family
September 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss she was a great person every time you seen her she had a smile
Debbie and Jerry Six
Friend
September 28, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Lora's sudden passing. She was such a sweet person and will be missed greatly. I've known her all her life, baby sat her, shared precious memories and loved her. My prayers are with you, may the Lord keep us until we meet again. Love you all Linda Kirk
September 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Acquaintance
September 28, 2021
such a sweet and precious cousin anyone could have ever wanted much love "dunie"
Pat Crook
Family
September 28, 2021
Greg and family, we are sorry for your loss. May the Lord comfort you during this difficult time. Thinking about and praying for the family left behind. God Bless
Rick and Darlene Moore
Friend
September 28, 2021
