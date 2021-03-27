Lou Gehrig Turner
September 5, 1949 - March 15, 2021
Lou Gehrig Turner, 71, of 428 Burr Oak Road, Lynchburg, died on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Marcia Corbett Turner for 45 years.
He was born on September 5, 1949, in Wytheville, a son of Theodore Roosevelt Turner Jr. of Wytheville, and the late Martha Elizabeth Arnold Turner. He was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Wytheville, a U.S. Navy veteran, and retired from Abbott Laboratories.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by two daughters, Sarah Lou West and her fiancé, Cody Privette, of Lynchburg, and Tresia Ann Zarger and her husband, Rusty, of Greensboro, N.C.; four brothers, Larry "Bull" Turner of Fort Chiswell, Va., Ted R. Turner III and wife, Donna, of Fort Chiswell, Va., Randy Turner and wife, Kathy, of Ivanhoe, Va., and Jamie Turner and wife, Cindi, of Piney, Va.; three sisters, Martha Sawyers of Fort Chiswell, Va., Deborah Woodward and husband, Jim, of Piney, Va., and Lynn Sonner and husband, Jimmy, of Piney, Va.; and six grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob, and Shawna (of Sarah West) and Keira, Kennedy and Holden (of Tresia Zarger).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha, and his older brother, Danny.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Wytheville, by the Rev. Joe Carrico with military honors.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Altavista Area/Campbell County Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 232, Altavista, VA 24517, Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 110 Dungeon Spring Rd., Wytheville, VA 24382, or Piedmont Volleyball Club in memory of Lou Turner, 3500 Alamosa Dr., High Point, NC 27265.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 27, 2021.