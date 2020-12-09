Louis Heuser Watson
August 20, 1934 - December 6, 2020
Louis Heuser Watson Sr., age 86, of Max Meadows, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Clyde Harold Sr. and Katharine Heuser Watson.
Louis was a 1958 graduate of V.P.I. and was a retired rural letter carrier and dairy farmer. He was a lifelong member of Anchor of Hope Presbyterian Church.
Louis was preceded in death by his sisters, Katharine Watson Bowman, Clare I. Watson; brother, Clyde Harold Watson Jr.; nephew, Clyde Harold Watson III.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patsy Heldreth Watson of Max Meadows; children and spouses, Louis Heuser Watson Jr. and Pamela Sheppard of Max Meadows, Randy and Becky Watson of Max Meadows, Kathy and Greg Reynolds of Max Meadows, Mary Alice Watson of Wytheville; brother and spouse, Graham and Frances Watson of Max Meadows; sister-in-law, Carol Watson of Wytheville; grandchildren, Anthony and Laura Beth Watson, Jessica and Jason Morris, Casey and Eddie Eversole, Storm and Lillian Reynolds, Grayson and Wesley Byrd, Scout Reynolds, Camryn Hardin, Emerson Hardin; great-grandchildren, Bailey Watson, Siler Watson, Eli Eversole, Grey Morris; very special friend, Jay Hall; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Anchor of Hope Presbyterian Church conducted by the Reverend Preston Sartelle, inurnment will be private at the Watson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Anchor of Hope Presbyterian Church.
The Watson family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.